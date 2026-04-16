OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OMSE) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OMSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,327 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 7,498 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,027 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMSE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OMS Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OMS Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in OMS Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OMS Energy Technologies in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OMS Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at $148,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of OMS Energy Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OMS Energy Technologies Price Performance

OMS Energy Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,973. OMS Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

About OMS Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems, or SWS, and oil country tubular goods, or OCTG products used in the oil and gas industry. These products are primarily used for both onshore and offshore oil exploration and production, or E&P activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) Regions. Our customers often operate in geographic locations where the operating environment requires wellheads, casing and tubing materials capable of meeting exact standards for temperature, pressure, corrosion, torque resistance and abrasion.

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