Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV is Equity Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Equity Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Equity Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equity Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,496,000 after buying an additional 1,016,721 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,023,000 after buying an additional 805,042 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,852,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,912,000 after buying an additional 289,758 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,052,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,993,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,525,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,534,000 after buying an additional 170,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.