Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Farnam Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Farnam Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.9% of Farnam Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Farnam Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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