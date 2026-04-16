Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 144.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 82,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $94.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

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