Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 371.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.4% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0%
NYSEARCA GLD opened at $440.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $291.78 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20.
Key SPDR Gold Shares News
- Positive Sentiment: Strong ETF demand abroad supports longer-term gold positioning — Chinese gold ETFs recorded record Q1 inflows as buyers and wholesalers used lower prices to accumulate, which underpins physical-backed ETFs like GLD. Chinese gold ETFs see record inflows in Q1 as investors, wholesalers and the PBoC jumped on lower prices to stock up – WGC’s Jia
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory recognition could boost gold’s strategic demand — LBMA’s Crowell is making the case for high‑quality liquid asset (HQLA) status for gold, a development that would increase institutional demand for gold-backed ETFs over time. Gold doing its job: LBMA’s Crowell makes case for HQLA status
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical debate: analysts see both a solid bounce and an approaching resistance zone — if gold breaks above the key resistance zone a further rally could follow; failure to clear it points to renewed downside risk. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Resistance Test Looms After Strong Bounce
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold remains a tactical hedge in some views — commentators note gold will rally if geopolitical uncertainty stays high and rate expectations ease, making GLD sensitive to changing headlines. Gold will ‘rally substantially if geopolitical uncertainty remains high while interest rate expectations come down’ – UBS
- Negative Sentiment: De‑escalation headlines are trimming safe‑haven demand — reports that U.S.-Iran talks are “productive and ongoing” have reduced immediate geopolitical risk, which typically lowers demand for GLD. Gold Rises Amid Hopes for More U.S.-Iran Talks
- Negative Sentiment: Dollar and yields dynamics are pressuring gold — intraday dollar strength and rising Treasury yields reduced bullion’s appeal, prompting profit‑taking in gold and GLD. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Pulls Back Amid Profit-Taking
- Negative Sentiment: Technical profit‑taking around the $4,800 spot level — several market notes highlight mild profit-taking and resistance near $4,800; failing to clear resistance has led traders to step back from long positions in the short term. Gold continues to struggle at $4,800; market could be waiting for a solid peace plan – Pepperstone
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Further Reading
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