Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 371.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,127 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.4% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $440.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $291.78 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.18 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.20.

Key SPDR Gold Shares News

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

Further Reading

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