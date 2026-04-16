Cottage Street Advisors LLC Acquires 25,456 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 115.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

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Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year. FLDR was launched on Jun 12, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

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