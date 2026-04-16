ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) CAO Sells $294,650.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTANGet Free Report) CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $294,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,984.88. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 18th, Michele O’connor sold 5,154 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $360,058.44.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of TTAN opened at $61.93 on Thursday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $131.33. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTANGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth $500,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter worth $393,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TTAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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