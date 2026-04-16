ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) CAO Sells $294,650.00 in Stock

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $294,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 79,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,984.88. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michele O’connor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Michele O’connor sold 5,154 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $360,058.44.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

Shares of TTAN opened at $61.93 on Thursday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $131.33. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative net margin of 16.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAN. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 4.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the second quarter worth $500,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan in the second quarter worth $393,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TTAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

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ServiceTitan Company Profile

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ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

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