Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBS. UBS Group raised JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho raised JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on JBS from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBS

JBS Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBS. BNDES Participacoes S.A. acquired a new stake in JBS in the fourth quarter worth about $2,874,074,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JBS in the fourth quarter worth about $170,945,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of JBS in the third quarter worth about $143,175,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JBS by 23,891.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,583,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of JBS in the second quarter worth about $84,109,000.

Shares of JBS stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. JBS has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JBS (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $23.06 billion during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

About JBS

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JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

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