Diversified Management Inc. Acquires New Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 937,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,000. WillScot accounts for 4.1% of Diversified Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WillScot by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 724,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in WillScot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in WillScot by 48.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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WillScot Price Performance

WSC stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.34 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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About WillScot

(Free Report)

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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