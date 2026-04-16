Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 324.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

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Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $196.59 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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