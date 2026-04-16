Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Purchases 2,800 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for approximately 2.3% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 783.3% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 80.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 370,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,364,114.50. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $7,250,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Key HubSpot News

Positive Sentiment: Management outlined its 2026 strategy focused on AI agents, AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and product integrations intended to drive net-new ARR expansion and higher customer productivity — investors see this as execution clarity on growth and monetization. HubSpot 2026 Strategy Transcript

Management outlined its 2026 strategy focused on AI agents, AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and product integrations intended to drive net-new ARR expansion and higher customer productivity — investors see this as execution clarity on growth and monetization. Positive Sentiment: HubSpot launched a suite of Spring 2026 updates (HubSpot AEO, AI agents, Smart Deal Progression and 100+ updates) positioning it to capture AI-driven shifts in buyer search and workflows — product releases are being read as revenue/retention catalysts. HubSpot Puts Growth Context to Work

HubSpot launched a suite of Spring 2026 updates (HubSpot AEO, AI agents, Smart Deal Progression and 100+ updates) positioning it to capture AI-driven shifts in buyer search and workflows — product releases are being read as revenue/retention catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Independent tech press highlights the new AEO tool and AI agents as differentiators for brands competing in AI search, which supports HubSpot’s TAM expansion narrative. Diginomica on AEO

Independent tech press highlights the new AEO tool and AI agents as differentiators for brands competing in AI search, which supports HubSpot’s TAM expansion narrative. Positive Sentiment: SiliconANGLE and TechRepublic coverage reiterate the AI focus and practical use-cases for buyers/sellers, reinforcing the story that product innovation could translate to stronger adoption and upsells. SiliconANGLE AI Tools

SiliconANGLE and TechRepublic coverage reiterate the AI focus and practical use-cases for buyers/sellers, reinforcing the story that product innovation could translate to stronger adoption and upsells. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary (Needham via MSN) points to continued international and partner-driven growth in 2026, supporting upside to linear ARR guidance over time. Needham on International Growth

Analyst commentary (Needham via MSN) points to continued international and partner-driven growth in 2026, supporting upside to linear ARR guidance over time. Positive Sentiment: Research pieces (Zacks, Yahoo analyses) highlight HubSpot’s strong earnings-surprise history and classify it as a growth stock with the setup to beat again — supportive for near-term multiple re-rating if execution continues. Zacks Growth Stock Note

Research pieces (Zacks, Yahoo analyses) highlight HubSpot’s strong earnings-surprise history and classify it as a growth stock with the setup to beat again — supportive for near-term multiple re-rating if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo feature weighing two reasons to like HUBS and one concern reminds investors that the stock has suffered a sharp multi-month drawdown; the piece is balanced and may temper enthusiasm until results confirm momentum. Yahoo: 2 Reasons to Like HUBS

A Yahoo feature weighing two reasons to like HUBS and one concern reminds investors that the stock has suffered a sharp multi-month drawdown; the piece is balanced and may temper enthusiasm until results confirm momentum. Negative Sentiment: New entrants (Clodura.AI’s Atlas) launch AI-native SDR platforms aimed at unifying outbound workflows — a competitive development that could create pressure in parts of HubSpot’s sales enablement and outbound tooling market. Clodura.AI Atlas Launch

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting HubSpot this week:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.97.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $218.12 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.45 and a 12-month high of $682.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 250.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

See Also

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