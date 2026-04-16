Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR) Stock Price

SilverSPAC (TSE:SLVR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

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About SilverSPAC

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Silver Tiger Metals Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in exploring for gold and base metals. The company’s project includes El Tigre Project which is located in Sonora, Mexico.

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