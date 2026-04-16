CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Barclays increased their price target on CarMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on CarMax from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

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CarMax Stock Down 2.9%

KMX opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.97.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.96%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

More CarMax News

Here are the key news stories impacting CarMax this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported adjusted Q4 results beat expectations: CarMax posted adjusted EPS of $0.34 and revenue of ~$5.95B, topping consensus even as revenue was slightly down year‑over‑year. This provides near‑term earnings support. CarMax Q4 Earnings Beat

Reported adjusted Q4 results beat expectations: CarMax posted adjusted EPS of $0.34 and revenue of ~$5.95B, topping consensus even as revenue was slightly down year‑over‑year. This provides near‑term earnings support. Neutral Sentiment: Management is pushing a turnaround that emphasizes technology to streamline buying/selling and plans SG&A reductions; these are strategic positives but execution and timing remain uncertain. CarMax Bets on Tech

Management is pushing a turnaround that emphasizes technology to streamline buying/selling and plans SG&A reductions; these are strategic positives but execution and timing remain uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Price cuts to lift demand compressed vehicle gross margins and pushed CarMax to a GAAP quarterly loss after a goodwill impairment; investors focused on margin erosion rather than the adjusted beat. CarMax posts quarterly loss

Price cuts to lift demand compressed vehicle gross margins and pushed CarMax to a GAAP quarterly loss after a goodwill impairment; investors focused on margin erosion rather than the adjusted beat. Negative Sentiment: Credit-related headwinds: loan‑loss provisioning rose, creating a near‑term drag on finance income and adding to volatility in GAAP results. Quarterly loss and credit provisioning

Credit-related headwinds: loan‑loss provisioning rose, creating a near‑term drag on finance income and adding to volatility in GAAP results. Negative Sentiment: Analysts moved bearish: JPMorgan raised its price target but kept an Underweight view, and Bank of America initiated coverage with an Underperform/Sell stance and a PT below the stock — these calls reinforce selling pressure. JPMorgan price target action Bank of America / TipRanks coverage

CarMax Company Profile

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CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is a leading retailer of used vehicles in the United States, offering customers a streamlined, no-haggle purchasing experience. The company’s inventory spans a broad range of makes and models, each of which undergoes a comprehensive inspection process before being offered for sale. Customers can shop in person at CarMax’s retail locations or browse the company’s online platform, which provides detailed vehicle histories, virtual tours and contactless purchasing options.

Originally launched in 1993 as a division of Circuit City, CarMax became an independent, publicly traded company in 1997.

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