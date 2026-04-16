Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Maricann Group Stock Performance
Maricann Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.60.
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