Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Maricann Group Stock Performance

Maricann Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

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Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients. The Company is undertaking an expansion of the cultivation and support facilities to support existing and future patient growth.

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