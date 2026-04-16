Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Kering Stock Down 4.7%

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Shares of PPRUY opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. Kering has a 12-month low of $18.23 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

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About Kering

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Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

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