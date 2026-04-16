Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPRUY
Kering Stock Down 4.7%
Trending Headlines about Kering
Here are the key news stories impacting Kering this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management is launching a new strategy to relaunch Gucci and has reported improving sales trends at the start of the year, which could support a turnaround if execution succeeds. Gucci Owner Kering Posts Improving Sales Trends Ahead of New Strategy Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Kering said jewelry and eyewear helped stabilize group revenue in Q1, dampening the impact of Gucci’s decline and showing some portfolio diversification. Kering Q1 revenue stabilizes as jewelry and eyewear offset Gucci decline
- Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 sales/trading call transcript provides management commentary and detail for investors to assess guidance and execution risks. Review the transcript for specifics on margins, inventory and the relaunch plan. Kering SA (PPRUY) Q1 2026 Sales/Trading Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters profiles CEO Luca de Meo’s challenge: he’s bought time after addressing debt issues but must now prove he can execute a Gucci turnaround—an important leadership factor for medium‑term recovery. After tackling Kering’s debt problems, de Meo faces the Gucci challenge
- Negative Sentiment: Gucci’s organic sales fell 8% in Q1—worse than the ~6% sell‑side consensus—pressuring group revenue and triggering the market selloff. Kering stock slumps 6% after Gucci sales drop, Iran war weighs on earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Reported Q1 revenue was €3.57B, down about 6% year‑on‑year (≈6.2% in some reports), underscoring near‑term top‑line pressure and investor disappointment. Kering Revenues Fall 6.2% in Q1, Gucci Still Sluggish
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights that geopolitical risk (Middle East/Iran) and disappointing Gucci sales are weighing on near‑term earnings and sentiment, which likely explains today’s share weakness. Kering Shares Slide After Gucci Sales Disappoint
About Kering
Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.
Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.
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