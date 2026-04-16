FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.9286.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FIGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FIGS from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

In related news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $239,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 821,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,040. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 556,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $9,374,109.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,251,967 shares in the company, valued at $21,095,643.95. This represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders have sold 675,098 shares of company stock worth $10,912,375. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 350,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FIGS by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 290,052 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 332,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Stock Performance

NYSE:FIGS opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.33 million. FIGS had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About FIGS

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FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

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