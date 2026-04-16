Diversified Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF $MDLV

Diversified Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:MDLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 89,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. Diversified Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 62,856 shares during the period.

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Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BATS:MDLV opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12. Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (MDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed, large-cap companies believed to be undervalued. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria. MDLV was launched on Apr 26, 2023 and is managed by Morgan Dempsey.

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