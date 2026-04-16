PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT Shares Acquired by Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $1,132,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,568,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,992,000 after buying an additional 999,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 49,457 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $5,354,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $2,748,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai acquired 167,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $4,278,152.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 167,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,152.68. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,892 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $163,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,056.80. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 426,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,091 and sold 23,229 shares valued at $573,466. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 4.4%

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

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PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

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