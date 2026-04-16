Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,896 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 2,369 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 108,584.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 342,042 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

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Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc (NASDAQ: WVVI) is an Oregon-based winery specializing in the cultivation, production and marketing of premium cool-climate wines. The company’s core business activities encompass estate vineyard management, winemaking, and direct-to-consumer sales through tasting rooms and wine clubs. Its portfolio features key varietals such as Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay and Riesling, reflecting the unique terroir of the Willamette Valley American Viticultural Area (AVA).

Founded in 1983 by Jim Bernau, Willamette Valley Vineyards has grown from a small family operation into one of the leading publicly traded wineries in the United States.

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