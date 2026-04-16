UBS Group Cuts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $330.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waters from $423.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.53.

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Waters Stock Performance

NYSE:WAT opened at $326.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $275.05 and a fifty-two week high of $414.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Wei Jiang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $289.46 per share, for a total transaction of $144,730.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,441 shares in the company, valued at $996,031.86. This trade represents a 17.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Waters by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

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Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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