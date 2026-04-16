Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by B. Riley Financial from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Price Performance

ONTO opened at $258.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.14. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.78 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.