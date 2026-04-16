Drum Hill Capital LLC Cuts Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET

Drum Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,460 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy makes up about 2.3% of Drum Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Drum Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 36,755 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 31,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 57.0% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VET has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is a Canadian-based international oil and gas producer headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1994, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves through its wholly owned and joint venture assets. Vermilion’s upstream operations target a balance of oil and gas projects across various regions, with an emphasis on high-quality resource plays that can deliver stable cash flow and long-term reserves replacement.

Vermilion’s product portfolio includes light and medium crude oil, heavy oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

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