Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU) versus Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) Critical Review

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:AGPU – Get Free Report) and Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Nanovibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Oncology -185,476.72% N/A -970.41% Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Predictive Oncology and Nanovibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Oncology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

9.0% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Predictive Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Predictive Oncology and Nanovibronix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Oncology $120,000.00 162.05 -$233.10 million ($12.62) -0.28 Nanovibronix $2.56 million 0.74 -$3.70 million ($41.74) -0.04

Nanovibronix has higher revenue and earnings than Predictive Oncology. Predictive Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nanovibronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Predictive Oncology has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nanovibronix beats Predictive Oncology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Oncology

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Predictive Oncology Inc., a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation. The zPREDICTA segment develops organ-specific disease models that provide 3D reconstruction of human tissues representing each disease state and mimicking drug response for testing of anticancer agents. The Soluble segment provides services using High-Throughput Self-Interaction Chromatography, a self-contained, automated system that conducts high-throughput, self-interaction chromatography screens using additives and excipients that are included in protein formulations for soluble and physically stable formulations for biologics. This segment also offers protein stability analysis services; protein solubility kits that allow rapid identification of soluble formulations; and proprietary technologies for bacterial endotoxin detection and removal. The Skyline segment provides STREAMWAY System, a wall-mounted fully automated system, which virtually eliminates staff exposure to blood, irrigation fluid, and other infectious fluids found in the healthcare environment. It also offers research and development services; and media that help cancer cells grow outside the patient’s body and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Nanovibronix

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NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

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