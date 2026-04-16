DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,737 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of DeLarme Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,989,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,046,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,099,000 after buying an additional 966,444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,564,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,765,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 949,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,726,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,555,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $328.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $227.63 and a 52-week high of $329.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.