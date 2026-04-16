DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

DeLarme Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of DeLarme Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.5646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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