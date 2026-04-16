Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.4375.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $20.00 price target on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $538.80 million, a P/E ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 213.04%.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 151.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 313.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 287,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 234.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

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