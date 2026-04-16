GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) Short Interest Update

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,647,513 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,666,384 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 731,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

GameSquare Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of GameSquare stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 11,654,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,461,848. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. GameSquare has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

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GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The entertainment company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter. GameSquare had a negative net margin of 60.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered GameSquare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GameSquare in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GAME

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameSquare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GameSquare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GameSquare by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 200,255 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 125,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameSquare by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,914 shares of the entertainment company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares during the last quarter. B Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GameSquare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GameSquare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GameSquare

(Get Free Report)

GameSquare Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) is a digital media and marketing company focused on the global gaming and esports industries. The company operates a network of online properties and community platforms that deliver editorial content, live event coverage, and video programming to enthusiasts and consumers. GameSquare’s offerings span both traditional gaming titles and competitive esports leagues, enabling advertisers and brand partners to engage with a diverse and highly engaged audience.

Through its flagship Enthusiast Gaming network, GameSquare oversees a portfolio of more than 35 websites and digital channels, including long-standing properties such as Destructoid, The Escapist and Daily Esports.

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