Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 439,322 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 590,257 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.30. The company had a trading volume of 349,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,774. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $128.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.37.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4,310.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 382,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,422,000 after purchasing an additional 374,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 164,522 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,891,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,443,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 93,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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