Short Interest in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP) Decreases By 25.9%

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,683 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 2,271 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,611 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF Trading Up 0.3%

QARP traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. 3,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404. Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.93.

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The Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF (QARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks and index of US large-cap companies, selected and weighted based upon a combination of quality and value metrics. Quality metrics are given greater weight. QARP was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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