PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ) Short Interest Update

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,203 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 8,477 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBQQ. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,360,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 623.3% in the 4th quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

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PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PBQQ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,788. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.63. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.61.

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of four PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETFs. PBQQ was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

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