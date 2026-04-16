PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 154,771 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 271,432 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of PFN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,907. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $7.67.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE: PFN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of credit instruments. The fund’s assets are allocated across a range of fixed income sectors, including corporate debt, asset- and mortgage-backed securities, emerging market debt, and other income-producing instruments, both in the U.S. and international markets.
The fund employs a flexible investment approach designed by PIMCO’s portfolio management team, incorporating the use of leverage and derivatives to enhance yield and manage duration risk.
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