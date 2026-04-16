First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,201 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 98,750 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 146,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,545. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.

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First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

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The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

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