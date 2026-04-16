First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 57,201 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 98,750 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,249 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 146,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,545. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
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