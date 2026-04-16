Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) versus Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Financial Survey

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV – Get Free Report) and Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Great Wall Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF N/A N/A N/A Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Great Wall Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF N/A N/A N/A ($0.28) -122.07 Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A $2.66 0.65

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Wall Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Great Wall Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF 0 6 2 0 2.63 Great Wall Motor 0 0 0 0 0.00

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF presently has a consensus target price of $34.18, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF is more favorable than Great Wall Motor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Great Wall Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Great Wall Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 48.3%. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF pays out -110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Wall Motor pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF beats Great Wall Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF

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The Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that uses artificial intelligence to select global stocks involved in the development, production, or supporting technology of autonomous and electronic vehicles. DRIV was launched on Apr 13, 2018 and is issued by Global X.

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Free Report)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names. It also provides investment and financing, logistics and goods transportation, buildings rental, after-sales, customer sales, technical development and consulting, technical, and finance leasing services; consulting services on automotive research and development; and operates investment platform. In addition, the company repairs automobiles; transports general goods; researches, develops, and manufactures auto moulds; researches and develops unmanned vehicles; researches and manufactures motorcycles and related parts; and automotive technology research and development, and technical consultancy services, as well as processes, recycles, and sells waste and used materials; and sells lubricants. Further, it engages in the wholesale and retail of car accessories; research and test development of engineering technology; international trading activities; scrap car recycling and dismantling activities; and provision of insurance brokering, technical, and computer system services, as well as development of network and information security software. The company was formerly known as Baoding Great Wall Motor Company Limited and changed its name to Great Wall Motor Company Limited in May 2003. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, China. Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a subsidiary of Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset Management Company Limited.

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