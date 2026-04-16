Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) versus EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Head to Head Survey

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -1.28% -0.12% -0.10% EuroDry -8.16% -6.83% -3.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genco Shipping & Trading and EuroDry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 3 1 1 2.60 EuroDry 1 0 1 1 2.67

Risk & Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.01%. EuroDry has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given EuroDry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EuroDry is more favorable than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroDry has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and EuroDry”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $342.05 million 3.06 -$4.37 million ($0.11) -219.46 EuroDry $52.26 million 1.17 -$4.26 million ($1.57) -13.46

EuroDry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading. Genco Shipping & Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EuroDry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats EuroDry on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

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Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels. The company was founded on September 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EuroDry

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EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

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