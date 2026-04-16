HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) versus Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Financial Analysis

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) and HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Marcus has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of Marcus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of HWH International shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Marcus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.4% of HWH International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus 1.67% 0.46% 0.21% HWH International -314.53% -86.51% -40.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Marcus and HWH International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marcus and HWH International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus 0 2 3 1 2.83 HWH International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Marcus currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Marcus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Marcus is more favorable than HWH International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marcus and HWH International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus $758.46 million 0.77 $12.69 million $0.40 47.60 HWH International $870,000.00 9.72 -$2.63 million ($0.41) -2.76

Marcus has higher revenue and earnings than HWH International. HWH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marcus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marcus beats HWH International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names. The company also owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts, as well as manages full-service hotels, resorts, and other properties. In addition, it provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development; and manages condominium hotels under long-term management contracts. The Marcus Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About HWH International

(Get Free Report)

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

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