Short Interest in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Rises By 55.1%

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,749 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the March 15th total of 6,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 46 Peaks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,960,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LOUP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.56.

About Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers. LOUP was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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