Contrasting MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) and Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) and Decoy Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DCOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of MorphoSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of MorphoSys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Decoy Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares MorphoSys and Decoy Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys -226.79% -694.31% -22.55% Decoy Therapeutics N/A -534.45% -239.74%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

MorphoSys has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decoy Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MorphoSys and Decoy Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MorphoSys 0 0 0 0 0.00 Decoy Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Decoy Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 375.13%. Given Decoy Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Decoy Therapeutics is more favorable than MorphoSys.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MorphoSys and Decoy Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys $238.28 million 11.99 -$205.35 million ($3.48) -5.45 Decoy Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.52 million ($406.89) -0.02

Decoy Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MorphoSys. MorphoSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decoy Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Decoy Therapeutics beats MorphoSys on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MorphoSys

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MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity. It also develops MOR210/TJ210/HIB210 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for relapsed or refractory advanced solid tumors; and NOV-8, a candidate in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and dermatitis. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with I-Mab Biopharma, Novartis, Anthos Therapeutics, Ultragenyx, Mereo BioPharma, Lilly, Human Immunology Biosciences, Inc. Incyte Corporation, and Xencor, Inc. MorphoSys AG was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.

About Decoy Therapeutics

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Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds; HLB Life Sciences to develop, produce, manufacture, use, and sell the drug in South Korea; and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities, as well as a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center to identify new indications and biomarkers for SP-2577. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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