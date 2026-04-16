GENinCode (LON:GENI) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.10 and last traded at GBX 1.15. 19,506,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 5,552,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25.

GENinCode Stock Down 8.0%

The firm has a market cap of £8.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.07.

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About GENinCode

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GENinCode Plc is a UK based company specialising in genetic risk assessment of cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability worldwide.

GENinCode operates business units in the UK, in the United States through GENinCode U.S. Inc and in Europe through GENinCode S.L.U.

GENinCode predictive technology provides patients and physicians with globally leading preventative care and treatment strategies. GENinCode CE marked invitro-diagnostic molecular tests combine clinical algorithms and bioinformatics to provide advanced patient risk assessment to predict disease onset.

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