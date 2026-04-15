Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DSYWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,648 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the March 15th total of 13,374 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,104 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Big Tree Cloud Price Performance
NASDAQ DSYWW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Big Tree Cloud has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.09.
About Big Tree Cloud
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