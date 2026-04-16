Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently:

4/14/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by Bank of America Corporation from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada.

4/13/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/13/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $930.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

4/7/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $990.00 to $930.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $940.00 to $891.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $843.00 to $839.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $985.00 to $905.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $1,075.00 to $950.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $802.00 to $729.00.

3/31/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $846.00 to $843.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/10/2026 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $815.00 to $826.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

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Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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