JM2 Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 2,519 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

JM2 Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key AbbVie News

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7%

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Shares of ABBV opened at $206.40 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.54 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.96. The company has a market cap of $364.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.