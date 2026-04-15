iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,607 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 1,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock remained flat at $36.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile
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