iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,607 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 1,151 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 474 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF stock remained flat at $36.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.88.

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iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF Company Profile

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The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization. Stock selection is based on the amount of revenue earned from these relevant themes, and weighting is based on free float market-cap.

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