JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Holdings Raised by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,260,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 878,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,027,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 702,461 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,299,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,358,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,834,000 after acquiring an additional 532,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 997,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,663 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.91.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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