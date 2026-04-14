Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 6.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $26,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 171,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,659,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 698,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,184,000 after buying an additional 126,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VYM opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $117.40 and a 52 week high of $157.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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