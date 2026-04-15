Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 52,103 shares, a drop of 37.6% from the March 15th total of 83,501 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,427 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sadot Group has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Sadot Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sadot Group

Sadot Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SDOT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 10,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,771. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.95. Sadot Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sadot Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.60% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sadot Group

(Get Free Report)

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc Sadot Group Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.