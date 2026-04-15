Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) versus GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) and GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and GREE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $13.02 billion 2.87 $1.63 billion $2.34 24.05 GREE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than GREE.

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and GREE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 12.50% 91.40% 9.63% GREE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands and GREE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 7 11 0 2.61 GREE 0 0 0 0 0.00

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus target price of $68.03, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than GREE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GREE has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats GREE on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

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Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company’s integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GREE

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GREE, Inc. operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally. The company also offers REALITY, a metaverse for smartphone for individuals to turn themselves into digital avatar and stream various contents, and VTuber business that allows streamers to host live digital performances, play games, and chat services; and REALITY XR cloud, a cloud solution platform that enables corporate customers to build their own metaverse using 3DCG and XR technologies, as well as develop and publish blockchain games. In addition, it provides Marketing DX a service designed to accompany the evolution of client companies and business growth; Operation DX that manages customer relationships, quality control, and risks associated with business development; and DDM, an analytics platform to restructures disorganized internal data by incorporating real-time visualization. Further, the company offers aumo that provides travel and lifestyle information content including latest information on restaurants, shopping, and travel, as well as user reviews on various stores and other facilities; and support for creation of sales promotion pages, access analysis, and post and dissemination of store and facility information. Additionally, it provides jobda for job-related information; LIMIA, an on-;one magazines that features home and living lifestyle content; MINE, an on-line video magazine that features women's fashion, beauty and lifestyle content; and ARINE, a on-line magazine for young women. The company also offers DADAN to deliver the entertainment of manga; STUDIO DADAN to plan and produce manga content; and invests in internet and IT fields. GREE, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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