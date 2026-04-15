Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cloudastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,062,798 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 794,058 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 340,372 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSAI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cloudastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cloudastructure to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

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Cloudastructure Price Performance

CSAI stock remained flat at $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. Cloudastructure has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Cloudastructure had a negative return on equity of 109.93% and a negative net margin of 166.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudastructure by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudastructure by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cloudastructure by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 47,916 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Cloudastructure Company Profile

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Cloudastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: CSAI) is a technology company specializing in cloud-based video security and surveillance solutions. The company’s core offering is a subscription-based Video-as-a-Service (VaaS) platform that enables customers to deploy, manage and monitor high-definition cameras and environmental sensors through a unified cloud interface. By leveraging scalable cloud infrastructure, Cloudastructure eliminates the need for on-site video recording hardware and simplifies system maintenance and updates.

In addition to managed hardware, Cloudastructure provides advanced analytics capabilities powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

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