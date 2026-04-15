Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 19,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,084. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.

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About Oxford Lane Capital

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Further Reading

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated. Oxford Lane Capital Corp was formed on June 9, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

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