Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 19,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,084. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95.
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