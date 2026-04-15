YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3008 per share on Thursday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a 7.4% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDTY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,831. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.38. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

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About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

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Further Reading

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index. QDTY was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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