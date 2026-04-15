BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.7980. 38,468,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 51,496,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBAI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Up 7.9%

The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,748. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $1,756,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 32.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,604,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,984,000 after buying an additional 6,790,890 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the third quarter valued at $783,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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